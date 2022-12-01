Reports: Rose Bowl agrees to deal bringing 12-team Playoff in 2024

There will be a 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, according multiple sources surrounding the CFP decision-making.

The news trickled out late Wednesday that the Rose Bowl, which had been considered an obstacle to the process for seeking its traditional exclusive time slot, opted into the new timeline for the CFP expansion.

ESPN reported that the bowl was given an ultimatum to agree to the pushed-up timeline or risk not being a part of the New Year's Six lineup in the new TV deal come 2026.

The CFP board of managers, which includes Clemson President Jim Clements, voted to expand the Playoff from four to 12 as soon as 2026 earlier this year.

The move now gives ESPN the first chance to televise a 12-team Playoff before new TV rights are awarded in 2026.

If an expanded Playoff was this year, Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal would be awarded bye weeks, with Clemson then traveling to Penn State for a first round CFP game (if the season ended today and the top-ranked team was the conference champion).