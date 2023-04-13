4-star Alabama LB has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star Alabama LB Joseph Phillips has Clemson in top schools
Joseph Phillips - Linebacker
Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Hometown: Tuskegee, AL (Booker T Washington HS) Class: 2024
#214 Overall, #13 OLB, #9 AL
#16 LB, #18 AL
Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Hometown: Tuskegee, AL (Booker T Washington HS) Class: 2024
#177 Overall, #15 OLB, #11 AL
Tuskegee, Alabama's Joseph Phillips released the top list with Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee on Thursday. He received a Clemson offer on a spring visit in March. Phillips tallied 75 tackles, 19 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive TD as a junior. He also caught 29 passes for 336 yards and six TDs. Where’s Home????👀 pic.twitter.com/qCuv651JLI
Tuskegee, Alabama's Joseph Phillips released the top list with Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee on Thursday.
He received a Clemson offer on a spring visit in March.
Phillips tallied 75 tackles, 19 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive TD as a junior. He also caught 29 passes for 336 yards and six TDs.
Where’s Home????👀 pic.twitter.com/qCuv651JLI— josephphillips_2 (@D1joe22) April 13, 2023
