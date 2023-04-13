4-star Alabama LB has Clemson in top schools

One of the top linebackers out of Alabama has Clemson in his top-5 schools. Tuskegee, Alabama's Joseph Phillips released the top list with Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee on Thursday. He received a Clemson offer on a spring visit in March. Phillips tallied 75 tackles, 19 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive TD as a junior. He also caught 29 passes for 336 yards and six TDs. Where’s Home????👀 pic.twitter.com/qCuv651JLI — josephphillips_2 (@D1joe22) April 13, 2023

