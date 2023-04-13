4-star Alabama LB has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Joseph Phillips picked up a Clemson offer on a visit in March and has the Tigers in his top group.

4-star Alabama LB Joseph Phillips has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Apr 13, Thu 14:58
Joseph Phillips - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 225   Hometown: Tuskegee, AL (Booker T Washington HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#177 Overall, #15 OLB, #11 AL
Rivals:
#214 Overall, #13 OLB, #9 AL
24/7:
#16 LB, #18 AL

One of the top linebackers out of Alabama has Clemson in his top-5 schools.

Tuskegee, Alabama's Joseph Phillips released the top list with Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee on Thursday.

He received a Clemson offer on a spring visit in March.

Phillips tallied 75 tackles, 19 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive TD as a junior. He also caught 29 passes for 336 yards and six TDs.

Top Clemson News of the Week