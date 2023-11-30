Former Clemson QB enters the portal again

BREAKING

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters the portal again

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 30 12:18

Another former Tiger is back in the portal.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is set to enter the transfer portal again according to multiple reports including On3.

Uiagalelei completed 180 out of 315 passes for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and only seven inteceptions, leading Oregon State to a 8-4 record this season.

During his time with the Tigers from 2020-22, he completed 515-of-861 passes (59.8 percent) for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 1,913 snaps over 36 games (28 starts).

In high school, he threw for 10,496 yards and had 127 career touchdowns with just 11 interceptions.

