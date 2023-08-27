Former Clemson coach passes away

Former Clemson coach Lawson Holland passes away

Lawson Holland passed away peacefully at his home after declining health at the age of 70. Lawson was born on September 29, 1952 in Mooresville, North Carolina to Ruby and Ben Holland. He graduated from Mooresville High School in 1970 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was later inducted into the Mooresville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Lawson received a football scholarship to Clemson University where he was also a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a member of Tiger Brotherhood. Upon graduation in 1975, most of his professional career was spent coaching collegiate football where he was proud to have been a part of two national championship teams (Clemson 1981, Florida 1996). He felt truly blessed to have been a part of the tremendous programs at Douglas Bird High School, Duke, Clemson, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, Florida, and the Washington Redskins. Outside of coaching he enjoyed his time with Kalo Chemical Company, Champion Communications, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, and Horry Georgetown Technical College. Lawson was proceeded in death by his parents and by his sister, Toni Womack. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy, his son, Jake (Jenn), his daughter, Katie (Jeff); his grandchildren, Grady, Emily, Marion, Molly, and Meredith; brother-in-law, Bill Womack (Laura); nephew, Clark Womack (Elizabeth) and their children, Wills and Davis. Lawson and Cathy were blessed by the numerous phone calls, text messages, visits, and food while he was not feeling well. It truly lifted their spirits. The family would also like to thank his doctors who gave such exceptional, supportive, and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 29th at 11:00 AM at Trinity Church, Myrtle Beach, SC. Visitation to follow at Gravely Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to Trinity Church, 3000 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Lawson’s memory will forever be remembered in the hearts of his family, teammates, coaches, players, and many friends.

