ESPN assesses Clemson, ACC picture with rankings and title projections

Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up to No. 14 (17.2 rating) with the SP+ this week ($), which is second only to Miami (12th; 18.5) within the ACC.

With Clemson second, that places Florida State (18th; 16.1) again behind the Tigers after moving ahead of them with the 31-24 overtime win in Death Valley last month.

Michigan (25), Ohio State (24.5), Texas (23.1) and Georgia (23) are the Top 4 there.

ESPN's Football Power Index kept Clemson at No. 17 (16.1 rating), which is third-best within the ACC behind FSU (10th; 19.9) and Miami (15th; 16.7).

Ohio State (27.4), Oklahoma (25.8), Alabama (24.9) and Texas (24.2) lead the ranking.

Despite Clemson's lofty SP+ placement, the 1-2 mark in conference play doesn't have it in the top four regarding ACC chances. Per SP+ creator Bill Connelly, the ACC title odds sit at FSU 27%, Miami 23%, Louisville 18% and UNC 13%.

In unit rankings, the SP+ has Clemson with the No. 26 offense, No. 11 defense and No. 70 special teams group.

Florida State paces the league in ESPN's Power Rankings at No. 4, followed by Miami (15), North Carolina (17), Duke (19) and Louisville (23).

ACC's Top Half (SP+)

12. Miami (18.5)

14. Clemson (17.2)

18. Florida State (16.1)

23. North Carolina (13.6)

28. Duke (11.3)

29. Louisville (11.3)

35. Syracuse (8.7)

ACC's Top Half (FPI)

10. Florida State (19.9)

15. Miami (17.3)

17. Clemson (16.1)

21. North Carolina 12.8)

22. Syracuse (12)

23. Duke (11.4)

27. Louisville (10.3)