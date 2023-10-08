Dabo Swinney to Stephen A. Smith: "We are building our way back to the top"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defeated Wake Forest 17-12 to get the homecoming win on Saturday. After the narrow victory, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the ACC Huddle crew with special guest Stephen A. Smith. "We get everybody's best shot," Swinney told Smith. "These guys are learning, growing. We are building our way back to the top. We going to be back. I know you only show up for the big games, but we will be back with you one of these days down the road. Hang in there with me, man. We are on our way." Check out the full interview below: We don't know if Dabo was more excited about his 165th win at @ClemsonFB or catching up with @stephenasmith 😅 pic.twitter.com/0ki7dWiIGp — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 7, 2023

