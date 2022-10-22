CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney in postgame interview:

Dabo Swinney in postgame interview: "DJ's our quarterback"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 22, Sat 16:06

No. 5 Clemson rallied in the second half to win 27-21 against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

During the contest, starting quarterback D.J. Uigaleleiw was benched after several turnovers as Cade Klubnik sparked the team for the comeback home win.

ESPN's Molly McGrath asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about the future of the quarterback position moving forward.

"Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25," Swinney said. Your best player can sometimes have a bad day. He just got out of rhythm and made some bad plays. We just needed a change. DJ's our quarterback. There is no question about that. That's our guy. That's our leaders. You can write that right now, DJ's our guy. He to play better. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in there and leading these guys?"

DJU was 13-of-22 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions before being benched.

“This is a special moment. A lot of adversity. Our team has showed that they can win a whole lot of different ways," Swinney said. “This is a great team win. Shout out to the Valley. This is a historic win and I’m so grateful for it.”

