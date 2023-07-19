Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal

|
Clemson LB TJ Dudley enters transfer portal
|2023 Jul 19, Wed 16:08-
Redshirt freshman linebacker
TJ Dudley has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Dudley redshirted last season after appearing in four games, totaling 16 defensive snaps and two tackles. A former four-star rated prospect, Dudley was a three-time All-State selection. He was the CCC defensive player of the year at Montgomery Catholic Prep. He totaled 381 tackles (59 for loss) with 10.5 sacks, seven interceptions and seven pass breakups over his high school career. Dudley also played with 2022 Clemson signee Kylon Griffin in high school.
Tags: Clemson Football, TJ Dudley, Kylon Griffin