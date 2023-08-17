Cade Klubnik named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

The the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced today that quarterback Cade Klubnik, a native of Austin, Texas, been named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college. The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to 5 finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 10, 2024. This year’s Watch List includes: – 69 players from 10 conferences and 1 independent (American, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt) – Players representing Universities from 30 different states and 59 schools. – Wide receivers and quarterbacks lead the nominations with 22 each, followed by running backs (16), offensive linemen (5) and tight ends (4). – Frank Harris, UTSA quarterback, a previous finalist for the award is again on the list. A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools. RB Ayo Adeyi, North Texas (Mansfield, TX) WR Ife Adeyi, Sam Houston (Mansfield, TX) WR Lawrence Arnold, Kansas (DeSoto, TX) RB Ulysses Bentley, IV, Ole Miss (Houston, TX) QB Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State (Grapevine, TX) WR Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech (Frisco, TX) RB Robert Briggs, Jr., Utah State (Bellville, TX) QB Davis Brin, Georgia Southern (Boerne, TX) RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech (Manor, TX) WR Kam Brown, UCLA (Colleyville, TX) WR Dalevon Campbell, Nevada (Missouri City, TX) WR Cam Camper, Indiana (Lancaster, TX) QB Hudson Card, Purdue (Austin, TX) OL Brandon Coleman, TCU (Denton, TX) TE Jalin Conyers, Arizona State (Gruver, TX) QB Bryson Daily, Army West Point (Abernathy, TX) QB JT Daniels, Rice (Irvine, CA) WR Kordell David, New Mexico State (Winnie, TX) WR Caleb Douglas, Florida (Missouri City, TX) QB Bert Emanuel, Jr., Central Michigan (Houston, TX) WR Omari Evans, Penn State (Killeen, TX) QB Quinn Ewers, Texas (Southlake, TX) WR Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss (Cedar Hill, TX) OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty (Grand Prairie, TX) WR Matthew Golden, Houston (Houston, TX) QB Taylen Green, Boise State (Lewisville, TX) RB Deion Hankins, UTEP (El Paso, TX) QB Frank Harris, UTSA (Schertz, TX) WR Ashtyn Hawkins, Texas State (DeSoto, TX) C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane (Pearland, TX) QB Seth Henigan, Memphis (Denton, TX) WR Keanu Hill, BYU (Bedford, TX) OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State (Bellaire, TX) RB Jaylon Jackson, Eastern Michigan (Burleson, TX) QB Grayson James, FIU (Duncanville, TX) RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (Jacksonville, FL) TE Neal Johnson, Louisiana (Mesquite, TX) TE Nate Jones, Louisiana Tech (Malakoff, TX) QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson (Austin, TX) TE Brant Kuithe, Utah (Katy, TX) RB Donavyn Lester, UNLV (Plano, TX) QB Brendon Lewis, Nevada (Melissa, TX) RB Damien Martinez, Oregon State (Lewisville, TX) WR Noah Massey, West Virginia (Houston, TX) QB Jalen Mayden, San Diego State (Garland, TX) RB Alton McCaskill, Colorado (Conroe, TX) RB Jase McClellan, Alabama (Aledo, TX) QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin (Waco, TX) QB Chandler Morris , TCU (Highland Park, TX) WR Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College (Austin, TX) WR Donovan Ollie, Cincinnati (Wylie, TX) WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington (Lufkin, TX) RB Richard Reese, Baylor (Bellville, TX) WR Bradley Rozner, North Carolina State (Needville, TX) QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (Dallas, TX) QB Brayden Schager, Hawaii (Dallas, TX) QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech (Chandler, AZ) WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (Missouri City, TX) RB Emmitt James Smith, IV, Stanford (Dallas, TX) QB Preston Stone, SMU (Dallas, Texas) QB Cameron Ward, Washington State (West Columbia, TX) WR Casey Washington, Illinois (Round Rock, TX) RB Nakia Watson, Washington State (Austin, TX) RB Michael Wiley, Arizona (Houston, TX) WR Savion Williams, TCU (Marshall, TX) RB Josh Williams, LSU (Houston, TX) WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Fresno, CA) OL Matthew Wykoff, California (Magnolia, TX) QB Jacob Zeno, UAB (San Antonio, TX) THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. “We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Cindy Smoak, Executive Director SPORTyler said. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up.” Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K. Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy. He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing 3 times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin. “All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”

