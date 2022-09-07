BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson Nike jerseys with active players/numbers are available
Clemson Nike jerseys with active players/numbers are available

Breaking: LOOK: Clemson Nike NIL jerseys released
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 7, Wed 18:30

Your favorite Clemson player now has a Nike Pick-A-Player NIL Replica Football Jersey for the first time in history!

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson Nike Dri-fit Jerseys**

The jersey will be customized with the name and number you pick from the Name, Image, and Likeness roster.

A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the players.

The jerseys currently have free shipping, so don't miss out with promo code: 29SHIP

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson Nike Dri-fit Jerseys**

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Nike NIL jerseys released
LOOK: Clemson Nike NIL jerseys released
Clemson named No. 1 in three major polls
Clemson named No. 1 in three major polls
WATCH: Wednesday's Clemson player interviews
WATCH: Wednesday's Clemson player interviews
Paul Finebaum is a believer in Clemson making the CFB playoff in 2022
Paul Finebaum is a believer in Clemson making the CFB playoff in 2022
Post your comments!
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest