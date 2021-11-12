Clemson men's basketball hosts Wofford Friday

The Clemson Tigers will look to build off a season-opening win over Presbyterian when it challenges another foe from South Carolina, the Wofford Terriers.

The contest will be televised at 7 p.m. on ACCNX with Pete Yanity and Terrence Oglesby calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Clemson is 11-1 all-time against Wofford. All 12 games have been played in Clemson.

• The Tigers have faced Wofford just twice in the last 10 seasons and have won nine-straight in the series, which dates back to the 1995-96 season.

SERIES VS. WOFFORD (11-1)

at Clemson (11-1)

at Wofford (0-0)

at Neutral Site (0-0)

Year Rank Site W/L CU Opp

1995-96 H W 77 28

1996-97 H W 89 49

1999-00 H L 74 79

2000-01 H W 78 74

2001-02 H W 85 82

2002-03 H W 79 72

2003-04 H W 84 77

2005-06 H W 62 60

2006-07 H W 90 66

2008-09 H W 93 40

2010-11 H W 78 70

2015-16 H W 66 51

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

• Clemson overcame an 11-point deficit to win its season opener against Presbyterian, 64-53, behind 21 points from Al-Amir Dawes.

• Clemson added three signees to its program on NSD 2021 this week: Chauncey Wiggins, Chauncey Gibson and RJ Godfrey Jr.

Clemson roster

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 4.6

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 1/1 21.0 0.0 2.0 36.1

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 1/0 5.0 1.0 1.0 13.2

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 1/1 2.0 2.0 4.0 17.2

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 1/1 14.0 7.0 0.0 28.3

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. --- --- --- --- ---

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 1/0 2.0 2.0 0.0 13.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 1/1 14.0 5.0 3.0 35.8

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. --- --- --- --- ---

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 1/1 6.0 8.0 1.0 29.6

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 1/0 0.0 3.0 1.0 20.5