Former Clemson standout named Charlotte Hornets analyst

Former Clemson standout Terrence Oglesby named Charlotte Hornets analyst

CHARLOTTE - Bally Sports Southeast welcomes former professional basketball player Terrence Oglesby as its new Hornets LIVE Analyst for Charlotte Hornets telecasts in 2023-24. “Words can’t express how excited I am about the opportunity to join Hornets LIVE,” said Oglesby. “I have a huge amount of respect for the job Eric Collins, Dell Curry, and Ashley ShahAhmadi do on camera and I only hope to add to what is already a terrific production. I look forward to talking about this young, talented Hornets team and am truly appreciative of the opportunity Bally Sports has given me to provide added context to Hornets fans.” Oglesby has been a college basketball analyst since 2020 and has prior experience with Bally Sports as an ACC commentator. He has also worked games for CBS Sports Network, FOX and ESPN. “Terrence will bring energy, a dynamic personality and unique insights to our Hornets coverage,” said Jamie Shapiro, Executive Producer at Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. “We are thrilled for him to join Eric, Dell and Ashley for all Hornets home games this season.” Oglesby played eight seasons professionally in Italy, Ukraine, Spain, Sweden, France and The Republic of Georgia along with a stint in the NBA G-League with the Iowa Energy. He played collegiately at Clemson University from 2007-09, setting the school record for made three-point field goals in a season as a freshman. Following his playing career, Oglesby returned to Clemson as an undergraduate assistant coach while finishing his undergraduate degree in communication studies in 2018. He then received his master’s degree in athletic leadership in 2019. He got his start in broadcasting as a radio analyst during the Tigers’ Sweet 16 run in 2018. Follow @HornetsOnBally on X as well as @BallySportsSO on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for additional Hornets coverage throughout the 2023-24 season. About Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast – Diamond Sports Group-owned regional sports networks – are the local destination for sports fans across the Southeast, producing 750+ live events while televising 2600+ live events and studio shows annually. Home to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, and North Carolina Courage, the networks are widely distributed across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. About Charlotte Hornets Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization’s esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

