|
Clemson's updated ranking in this week's AP Poll
The Clemson men's basketball team didn't budge in this week's Associated Press Top 25.
Brad Brownell's Tigers are still No. 18. Clemson played one game in the last week, topping Division I team-in-transition Queens, 109-79, on Friday at home. Clemson's point total was the most by a Tiger team since scoring 118 in a triple OT win vs Wake Forest in 2002. When it comes to NCAA Tournament resume, Clemson is up to No. 12 in the NCAA's NET ranking metric with a 3-1 record versus NET Quadrant 1 teams and a 2-0 mark versus Q2 opponents. Per WarrenNolan.com, Clemson is No. 1 with the predictive metric Sagarin, and No. 2 with the KPI and No. 3 in strength of record, which are both results-based metrics. The Tigers close out their non-conference slate at home with Radford this Friday (7 p.m./ACCNX). AP Top 25 1. Purdue (46 1st votes) 2. Kansas (5) 3. Houston (9) 4. Arizona 5. UConn 6. Tennessee 7. Florida Atlantic 8. Kentucky 9. North Carolina 10. Marquette 11. Illinois 12. Oklahoma 13. Gonzaga 14. BYU 15. Colorado State 16. Duke 17. Baylor 18. Clemson 19. Memphis 20. James Madison 21. Texas 22. Creighton 23. Wisconsin 24. Ole Miss 25. Providence OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1. Feeling good about Clemson basketball this Christmas Day. Tigers are 10-1 with #18 ranking in both polls. Best record on Xmas Day since 2017 (11-1). Best ranking in either poll on Christmas Day since #16 in 1998.
Brad Brownell's Tigers are still No. 18.
Clemson played one game in the last week, topping Division I team-in-transition Queens, 109-79, on Friday at home. Clemson's point total was the most by a Tiger team since scoring 118 in a triple OT win vs Wake Forest in 2002.
When it comes to NCAA Tournament resume, Clemson is up to No. 12 in the NCAA's NET ranking metric with a 3-1 record versus NET Quadrant 1 teams and a 2-0 mark versus Q2 opponents.
Per WarrenNolan.com, Clemson is No. 1 with the predictive metric Sagarin, and No. 2 with the KPI and No. 3 in strength of record, which are both results-based metrics.
The Tigers close out their non-conference slate at home with Radford this Friday (7 p.m./ACCNX).
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (46 1st votes)
2. Kansas (5)
3. Houston (9)
4. Arizona
5. UConn
6. Tennessee
7. Florida Atlantic
8. Kentucky
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Illinois
12. Oklahoma
13. Gonzaga
14. BYU
15. Colorado State
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. Clemson
19. Memphis
20. James Madison
21. Texas
22. Creighton
23. Wisconsin
24. Ole Miss
25. Providence
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.
Feeling good about Clemson basketball this Christmas Day. Tigers are 10-1 with #18 ranking in both polls. Best record on Xmas Day since 2017 (11-1). Best ranking in either poll on Christmas Day since #16 in 1998.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 25, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now