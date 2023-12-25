Clemson's updated ranking in this week's AP Poll

Brad Brownell's Tigers are still No. 18.

Clemson played one game in the last week, topping Division I team-in-transition Queens, 109-79, on Friday at home. Clemson's point total was the most by a Tiger team since scoring 118 in a triple OT win vs Wake Forest in 2002.

When it comes to NCAA Tournament resume, Clemson is up to No. 12 in the NCAA's NET ranking metric with a 3-1 record versus NET Quadrant 1 teams and a 2-0 mark versus Q2 opponents.

Per WarrenNolan.com, Clemson is No. 1 with the predictive metric Sagarin, and No. 2 with the KPI and No. 3 in strength of record, which are both results-based metrics.

The Tigers close out their non-conference slate at home with Radford this Friday (7 p.m./ACCNX).

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (46 1st votes)

2. Kansas (5)

3. Houston (9)

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Tennessee

7. Florida Atlantic

8. Kentucky

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Illinois

12. Oklahoma

13. Gonzaga

14. BYU

15. Colorado State

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. Clemson

19. Memphis

20. James Madison

21. Texas

22. Creighton

23. Wisconsin

24. Ole Miss

25. Providence

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.