CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall and Clemson will head to Alabama in the first ACC/SEC challenge this November.
PJ Hall and Clemson will head to Alabama in the first ACC/SEC challenge this November.

Clemson to play Alabama in inaugural ACC/SEC challenge
by - 2023 Jun 28, Wed 11:05

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to Alabama in the 2023 Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The matchup is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. Network designation will be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, including a 3-0 mark on the road in the series. The Tigers last played the Crimson Tide on Dec. 12, 2020, in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Clemson prevailed 64-56.

Clemson returns an upper-class nucleus, including All-ACC Third Team performer PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman), Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle).

The Tigers signed four transfers this offseason and added one freshman, Asa Thomas (Lake Forest, Ill./Lake Forest) to its returning core players, which includes Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson), RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett), Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson), Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman).

Alabama finished last season 31-6 overall, including 16-2 in league play. The Crimson Tide also finished 15-0 on their home floor en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance that ended in the Sweet 16 against San Diego State.

Last year Clemson wrapped up the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 13-10 all-time mark in the series. The 13 wins are tied for the fourth-most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten programs that have taken part in the challenge over the years. It is tied for the most of any Big Ten team in the challenge.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
4-star Clemson lineman target sets commitment date
4-star Clemson lineman target sets commitment date
National analyst big on Clemson, projects return to College Football Playoff
National analyst big on Clemson, projects return to College Football Playoff
Where 247Sports ranks Clemson's Death Valley in the 10 toughest places to play
Where 247Sports ranks Clemson's Death Valley in the 10 toughest places to play
Clemson baseball prospects make ESPN MLB mock draft, Top 250 rankings
Clemson baseball prospects make ESPN MLB mock draft, Top 250 rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week