Clemson lands ACC transfer guard

Syracuse grad transfer guard Joseph Girard (6-1 190) announced a commitment to Clemson.

He averaged double figures in three of his four seasons with the Orange, including a career-high 16.4 points per game last year with an 85.7% free throw percentage and 38.1% 3-point make rate.

That 16.4 PPG last season was good for sixth in the ACC and the 3-point% ranked fourth in the league, with the third-most 3-point field goals per game (2.8).

In ACC play last season, Girard ranked second (17.8 PPG) and now fellow Tiger PJ Hall fourth (17.6) in scoring.

He joins more transfers with wing Jack Clark (NC State), power forward Bas Leyte (UNC-Greensboro) and guard Jake Heidbreder (All-Mountain West team at Air Force).

Girard picked Clemson over LSU in his finalists.