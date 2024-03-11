No. 8 Tigers host Jaspers for two-game series

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Manhattan (4-9) vs. Clemson (13-1)

• Best Ranking – MAN – NR; CU – No. 8 NCBWA

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – RHP Joseph Duffield (MAN: 0-2, 11.57 ERA) vs. LHP Rocco Reid (CU: 1-0, 4.76)

• Wednesday – TBA (MAN) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU: 2-1, 4.50)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 12-1 home record, swept UNC Greensboro at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .315 with a .554 slugging percentage, .424 on-base percentage and 15 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.12 ERA, .225 opponents’ batting average and 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .959.

MANHATTAN OVERVIEW

• Manhattan, which has played all its games on the road and is averaging 4.1 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach David Miller.

• The Jaspers lost all four games at Gardner-Webb last weekend. They are hitting .212 and have a 5.66 ERA and .973 fielding percentage.

• Daniel Perez is hitting .311, Trevor Hansen is batting .306 with a team-high eight RBIs and Garret Garbinski has a team-high two saves.

QUICK HITS

• Manhattan Head Coach David Miller (1993-95) was an All-American at Clemson in 1995 and was a first-round draft pick after that season.

• Clemson has won 11 straight regular-season weekend series dating to 2023, its longest streak since 2001-02.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 9-0 record, three saves, a 4.06 ERA, .200 opponents’ batting average and 71 strikeouts in 68.2 innings pitched.

HUGHES CLOSING

• Sixth-year senior and graduate righthander Rob Hughes has become Clemson’s predominant closer in 2024.

• He is 0-0 with one save, an 0.00 ERA, a .150 opponents’ batting average and seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched over five appearances.

• He suffered an injury in 2022 that forced him to miss the entire season.

• In his three active seasons at Clemson, he is 1-1 with three saves, a 2.66 ERA and .206 opponents’ batting average in 47.1 innings pitched.

• In his two seasons (2023,24) since returning from injury, he is 0-1 with three saves and a 1.13 ERA in 24.0 innings pitched over 17 outings.