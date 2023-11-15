2024 Clemson baseball schedule announced

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The 2024 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 25 games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 127th season under second-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its schedule on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Xavier at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2024 season are subject to change. Season-ticket renewals and new season-ticket requests are available on ClemsonTigers.com with a deadline of Dec. 8. Single-game tickets for IPTAY members and the public will go on sale in 2024. Clemson and South Carolina square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, March 1 in Columbia. The two teams play again the following day (site TBA) before concluding the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 3. The two rivals have met 333 times. The Tigers’ five ACC home series are against Florida State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Boston College, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at Duke (Jack Coombs Field), Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Louisville and Wake Forest. The Tigers do not play North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech during the regular season. Twelve teams participate in the ACC Tournament at a site to be determined from May 21-26.