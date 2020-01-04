|
WATCH: Clemson signees in All-American Bowl
|Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:12 PM- -
|
DJ Uiagalelei - Quarterback
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Bresee, who was honored as the nation's top defender by the bowl, tallied a sack and tackle for loss and Uiagalelei, who was honored as the nation's top offensive player by the bowl, connected on 16-of-25 throws for 252 yards and two TDs, one interception. Other future Tigers on the rosters included Fred Davis II, Myles Murphy, Paul Tchio and RJ Mickens.
Bresee, who was honored as the nation's top defender by the bowl, tallied a sack and tackle for loss and Uiagalelei, who was honored as the nation's top offensive player by the bowl, connected on 16-of-25 throws for 252 yards and two TDs, one interception.
Other future Tigers on the rosters included Fred Davis II, Myles Murphy, Paul Tchio and RJ Mickens.
See highlights from the action below:
