WATCH: Clemson signees in All-American Bowl

Clemson signees DJ Uiagalelei and Bryan Bresee had their names called often in Saturday's All-American Bowl as members of the East team. Bresee, who was honored as the nation's top defender by the bowl, tallied a sack and tackle for loss and Uiagalelei, who was honored as the nation's top offensive player by the bowl, connected on 16-of-25 throws for 252 yards and two TDs, one interception. Other future Tigers on the rosters included Fred Davis II, Myles Murphy, Paul Tchio and RJ Mickens.

See highlights from the action below:

