Clemson's 2020 class ranking drops going into NSD
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 4:49 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said a No. 1 class isn't the goal, but they may have another good shot in 2021.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said a No. 1 class isn't the goal, but they may have another good shot in 2021.

The final player rankings from a number of recruiting sites have produced a new No. 1 going into Feb. 5’s National Signing Day.

Clemson (309.73) now sits in third in the 247Sports Composite average behind Alabama (310.93) and Georgia (309.76). The move was expected anyway by signing day with the Tigers slated to stand pat on their signees and the two SEC schools expected to add more.

Offseason combines, all-star games and more evaluations provided the new rankings in some cases months after the senior seasons wrapped for prospects nationwide.

Clemson is currently second in 247Sports’ own rankings, behind Alabama and ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and LSU. LSU and Ohio State are flipped in the 247Sports Composite currently.

Rivals still has Clemson narrowly on top (3036), ahead of Alabama (3010), Georgia (2972), LSU (2895) and Ohio State (2769).

ESPN’s occasionally-updated rankings have Clemson on top currently, Georgia next, then Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. They have 16 Clemson signees in their top-300.

A big Junior Day weekend has Clemson out in front early for a 2021 recruiting top spot, neck-and-neck with Ohio State currently (nine commits each/203.62 rating to 203.4).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 131 Recruits (114 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week