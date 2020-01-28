Clemson's 2020 class ranking drops going into NSD

Clemson (309.73) now sits in third in the 247Sports Composite average behind Alabama (310.93) and Georgia (309.76). The move was expected anyway by signing day with the Tigers slated to stand pat on their signees and the two SEC schools expected to add more.

Offseason combines, all-star games and more evaluations provided the new rankings in some cases months after the senior seasons wrapped for prospects nationwide.

Clemson is currently second in 247Sports’ own rankings, behind Alabama and ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and LSU. LSU and Ohio State are flipped in the 247Sports Composite currently.

Rivals still has Clemson narrowly on top (3036), ahead of Alabama (3010), Georgia (2972), LSU (2895) and Ohio State (2769).

ESPN’s occasionally-updated rankings have Clemson on top currently, Georgia next, then Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. They have 16 Clemson signees in their top-300.

A big Junior Day weekend has Clemson out in front early for a 2021 recruiting top spot, neck-and-neck with Ohio State currently (nine commits each/203.62 rating to 203.4).