|
Clemson offers 5-star safety
|2021 Mar 16, Tue 22:24-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Jacoby Mathews -
TigerNet:
(4.78)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 204 Hometown: Ponchatoula, LA (Ponchatoula HS) Class: 2022
#11 Overall, #1 S, #1 LA
# 53 Overall, # 4 S, # 3 LA
Ponchatoula, Louisiana 5-star 2022 safety
Jacoby Mathews announced a Clemson offer.
Height: 6-1 Weight: 204 Hometown: Ponchatoula, LA (Ponchatoula HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
Rivals:
#11 Overall, #1 S, #1 LA
24/7:
# 53 Overall, # 4 S, # 3 LA
Ponchatoula, Louisiana 5-star 2022 safety
Jacoby Mathews announced a Clemson offer.
"Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from Clemson!!" Mathews posted on Twitter late Tuesday. Mathews has reached 30 offers so far and he's rated as high as the No. 1 safety in the nation (Rivals). Before the Clemson offer, he had named a top schools list last month which included Alabama, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas and Oklahoma.
"Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from Clemson!!" Mathews posted on Twitter late Tuesday.
Mathews has reached 30 offers so far and he's rated as high as the No. 1 safety in the nation (Rivals).
Before the Clemson offer, he had named a top schools list last month which included Alabama, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas and Oklahoma.
AGTG!!????— ????????? (@JacobyMathews) March 17, 2021
Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from the University of Clemson!!?????? pic.twitter.com/5AUUGXL6va
I wear it across my chest cause it’s a privilege, but best believe we ain’t duckin no wrecks?? pic.twitter.com/4V36ZLkJ0W— ????????? (@JacobyMathews) March 2, 2021
Tags: Jacoby Mathews
- Merl Code book -
- Deshaun has been charged with sexual assault -
- ACC Basketball Preseason Predictions vs. Reality -
- Random Clemson Baseball history question -
- TNET: Clemson offers 5-star safety -
- Was Brownell fouled? -
- Brownell with a chance to win the DIII Championship... -
- Great win Tigers! -
- Can we now stop with the completely insane talk of firing -
- And the streak is over 7-2 -
- TNET: Tigers top Georgia State to snap skid -
- Tigers Win! Tigers Win! Tigers Win! HOly Cow! -
- 7-2 tigers top 8 -
- 0-2 count - 4 straight balls and -
- Georgia State is playing a little Keystone Kops this inning. -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Former Clemson DB arrested in Rock Hill
- From blistering 40's to NFL comparisons, it was a money Pro Day for the Tigers
- Clemson's NCAA Tournament bid, matchup announced
- Etienne puts on a show for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
- Former Clemson DE reportedly traded to Texans
- Spring Practice at the break: What we've learned about this team
- Clemson-Rutgers NCAA tournament game time, TV announced
- Urban Meyer reacts to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day
- Scrimmage Insider: Swinney says this team is "made of the right stuff"
- Amari Rodgers says Ajou Ajou is on verge of breakout: "He's a monster"
- Copyright © 1995 - 2021 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<