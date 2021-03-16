Clemson offers 5-star safety
by - 2021 Mar 16, Tue 22:24
Jacoby Mathews - Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 204   Hometown: Ponchatoula, LA (Ponchatoula HS)   Class: 2022
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
#11 Overall, #1 S, #1 LA
# 53 Overall, # 4 S, # 3 LA

Ponchatoula, Louisiana 5-star 2022 safety Jacoby Mathews announced a Clemson offer.

"Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from Clemson!!" Mathews posted on Twitter late Tuesday.

Mathews has reached 30 offers so far and he's rated as high as the No. 1 safety in the nation (Rivals).

Before the Clemson offer, he had named a top schools list last month which included Alabama, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas and Oklahoma.

