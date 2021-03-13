|
4-star DE picks up Clemson offer
2021 Mar 13, Sat
|
Samuel Okunlola - Defensive End
Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 Hometown: Brockton, MA (Thayer Academy HS) Class: 2022
#231 Overall, #11 DE, #3 MA
# 63 WDE, # 7 MA
Four-star 2022 Brockton, Massachusetts defensive end
Samuel Okunlola announced a Clemson offer Saturday evening.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Okunlola posted on Twitter. Other offers this year include Penn State, Purdue, Nebraska and Arizona, to go with previously announced offers from Texas, West Virginia, Duke and a host of Ivy League schools.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University pic.twitter.com/JQx3bbvVbn— Samuel Okunlola (@Samokunlola87) March 13, 2021
