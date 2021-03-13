4-star DE picks up Clemson offer
by - 2021 Mar 13, Sat 18:40
Samuel Okunlola - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.07)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 225   Hometown: Brockton, MA (Thayer Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#231 Overall, #11 DE, #3 MA
24/7:
# 63 WDE, # 7 MA

Four-star 2022 Brockton, Massachusetts defensive end Samuel Okunlola announced a Clemson offer Saturday evening.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Okunlola posted on Twitter.

Other offers this year include Penn State, Purdue, Nebraska and Arizona, to go with previously announced offers from Texas, West Virginia, Duke and a host of Ivy League schools.

