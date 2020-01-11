WATCH: Urban Meyer predicts Clemson-LSU

Meyer picked LSU to win on Monday night.

Obviously the best two quarterbacks in the game,” he said.

“This is a quarterback-driven game. I think LSU takes the lead early, but I think Trevor Lawrence brings the team back with his legs, not necessarily his arm. I think LSU pulls it out 42-28 – national championship in Baton Rouge.”

Leinart was the only one in the group of four to pick Clemson to win.

"I am going Clemson to pull off the upset," Leinart said. "Listen, we can talk x's and o's and how you are going to slow down Joe Burrow and this offense, but you can not teach a championship mindset - Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney. 42-41. They get the National title."

The title game will kick off Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.