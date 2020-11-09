WATCH: Tigers talk moving forward after ND loss
by - Monday, November 9, 2020 3:17 PM

Clemson's Tigers stepped up to the microphone to talk moving forward after a 47-40 loss at now-No. 2 Notre Dame.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence spoke for the first time publicly since recovering from COVID-19. He was on the sidelines for the defeat Saturday and he and his teammates break down what's next for the Tigers:

Trevor Lawrence

Trenton Simpson

KJ Henry

Amari Rodgers

Cornell Powell

Will Putnam

Nyles Pinckney

BT Potter

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson: "Best football is ahead of them"
Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson: "Best football is ahead of them"
Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19
Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19
Disney+ movie on former Clemson RB’s story premieres next month
Disney+ movie on former Clemson RB’s story premieres next month
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week