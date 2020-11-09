|
WATCH: Tigers talk moving forward after ND loss
|Monday, November 9, 2020 3:17 PM-
Clemson's Tigers stepped up to the microphone to talk moving forward after a 47-40 loss at now-No. 2 Notre Dame.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence spoke for the first time publicly since recovering from COVID-19. He was on the sidelines for the defeat Saturday and he and his teammates break down what's next for the Tigers:
Trevor Lawrence
Tags: Trevor Lawrence, Trenton Simpson, KJ Henry, Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell, Will Putnam, Nyles Pinckney, BT Potter