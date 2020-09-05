WATCH: Kirk Herbstreit breaks down in tears about social injustice in America
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 5, 2020 1:40 PM
ESPN College GameDay was back on Saturday to promote some upcoming college football events for the 2020 season.

During the show, popular announcer Kirk Herbstreit talked about social injustice in America.

“It's remarkable to see players have an opportunity to come together and this show, with Maria (Taylor) giving them that platform to express how they feel,” Herbstreit said. “If you're a white player in these locker rooms, it's incumbent on you to really help with the change. I think Trevor Lawrence has been involved. I think it's one thing to have rallies. It's one thing to skip practices...to make a statement. My question is, what's next? What will lead to change? I was talking to David Shaw, the head coach of Stanford, he shared a quote to me and it reminded me... from Benjamin Franklin. ‘Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as to those who are.’

Herbstreit believes the nation has a long ways to go regarding healing and working together as one nation.

“The black community is hurting. How do you listen to these stories and not feel pain and not want to help? Wearing a hoodie and putting your hands at 10-2. Oh god, I better look out because I'm wearing Nike gear. What are we talking about? You can't relate to that if you're white but you can listen. You can try to help because this is not okay. It's just not. We gotta do better man. We gotta lock arm and arm and be together. In a football locker room, that's gone. We gotta do better.”

