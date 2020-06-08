|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney responds to recent criticisms
|Monday, June 8, 2020 6:25 PM-
Clemson coach
Dabo Swinney released a nearly 14-minute video that addressed a number of topics that came up over the last week.
Swinney addresses: * Assistant coach Danny Pearman using the N-word around players three years ago and how Swinney and Pearman handled the situation. * How he instructed players during past public rallies on-campus. * His view of the Black Lives Matter movement and whether he mocked that group with a T-shirt he was photographed in over the weekend (It said "Football Matters"). * An alleged incident by a player who accused Swinney of using the N-word when saying players shouldn't have music blaring around the football facilities with that word in it. Swinney said that charge was "absolutely false."
Watch it below: