WATCH: Dabo Swinney embraces Lawrence after late fumble
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Standout quarterback
Trevor Lawrence had a fumble in the final minutes of Clemson's loss in the National title game against LSU.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn't want his quarterback to hang his head as he suffered only his first-ever defeat in his collegiate carer.
