WATCH: Clemson vs North Carolina highlights

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson vs. North Carolina: For the first time in program history, Clemson won in Chapel Hill. With the 79-76 overtime win, the Tigers snapped a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels' home court. It was the longest active streak of its kind in the nation. The Tigers trailed by ten points with just over two minutes remaining in regulation but forced overtime with a 17-4 run. Aamir Simms came up huge for Clemson, hitting two clutch three-pointers in the final minute of regulation as well as a tough driving layup late in overtime to give the Tigers a 3-point lead in the final moments. Simms finished the game with a team-high 20 points and 8 rebounds while John Newman III and Tevin Mack each chipped in 17 points in the monumental win. Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 27 points for the Tar Heels in the loss.