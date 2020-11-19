WATCH: Clemson Football: Ready to bounce back strong

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and players discuss the upcoming ACC game against Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers return to the field this Saturday to take on Florida State after an open week, and it's back to business for the defending ACC Champs. The Tigers are thrilled to welcome back Trevor Lawrence to lead Clemson as they attempt to bounce back after suffering the team's first regular season loss in more than three years. Hear from Lawrence, Dabo Swinney, and other integral players as they talk about what's key to achieving the goals they set for themselves at the beginning of the season.