WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show

by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, October 22, 2020 8:42 AM
Rodgers has been an explosive playmaker in 2020
Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers was on the Jim Rome Show Wednesday discussing a few subjects including the chemistry he has with Trevor Lawrence.

"It's really good, he said. "I feel like it started to take off during quarantine when we had to stay in Clemson and work out. We were sure to throw two to three times a week just building that chemistry, so when we started camp, there was no fall off."

Rodgers is a very versatile weapon for the Clemson offense.

"I definitely have confidence that I can do anything on the field," he said. "To get the ball in my hands to help my team win, I'm willing to do anything. Just working in the offseason, that's what I was really preparing for to be able to do anything to help the team. I knew coming into my senior year, I would have an extra load on me that I haven't had before. I just went ahead and prepared for that mentally, so when the time came, I was ready."

For the season, Rodgers has 25 receptions for 429 yards (17.2 ypc) and five touchdowns.

Rome was impressed by Rodgers' interview:

