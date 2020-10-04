|
WATCH: Amari Rodgers highlights vs. Virginia
|Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:36 PM- -
Check out Amari Rodgers' highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Wide receiver Amari Rodgers has become Trevor Lawrence's favorite target this season for Clemson. In the win over Virginia, Rodgers caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Air Amari— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020
??@arodgers_3 pic.twitter.com/IHdEEqrhF1
Tags: Amari Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence