WATCH: Amari Rodgers highlights vs. Virginia
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:36 PM

Check out Amari Rodgers' highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Wide receiver Amari Rodgers has become Trevor Lawrence's favorite target this season for Clemson. In the win over Virginia, Rodgers caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Alabama No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Alabama No. 1
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Amari Rodgers News
Top Clemson News of the Week