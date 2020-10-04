WATCH: Amari Rodgers highlights vs. Virginia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Amari Rodgers' highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Wide receiver Amari Rodgers has become Trevor Lawrence's favorite target this season for Clemson. In the win over Virginia, Rodgers caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.