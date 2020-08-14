WATCH: 3 reasons for Clemson fans to be excited for 2020 season
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, August 14, 2020 1:14 PM

Check out a few reasons for Clemson fans to be excited for the 2020 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers return this season as a National Championship contender yet again. Clemson has special talent at every position and it begins with Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He will be flanked in the backfield by reigning two-time ACC Player Of The Year, Travis Etienne. Clemson will be on a "Revenge Tour" of sorts in 2020 after its disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
NCAA President rules out D1 fall championships
NCAA President rules out D1 fall championships
College Football Playoff going forward despite conference postponements
College Football Playoff going forward despite conference postponements
PHOTOS: Clemson Fall Camp V
PHOTOS: Clemson Fall Camp V
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Top Clemson News of the Week