WATCH: 3 reasons for Clemson fans to be excited for 2020 season

Check out a few reasons for Clemson fans to be excited for the 2020 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers return this season as a National Championship contender yet again. Clemson has special talent at every position and it begins with Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He will be flanked in the backfield by reigning two-time ACC Player Of The Year, Travis Etienne. Clemson will be on a "Revenge Tour" of sorts in 2020 after its disappointing loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.