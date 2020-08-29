Vegas odds on Clemson-Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:55 AM
Travis Etienne hopes to run wild against Wake Forest
Travis Etienne hopes to run wild against Wake Forest

It's getting closer and closer to the start of the college football season.

Vegas has released their latest betting odds on various games and Clemson was tabbed as a 32-point road favorite over Wake Forest on September 12.

Last season, Clemson dominated Wake Forest 52-3 on Senior Day inside Death Valley. During the victory, Trevor Lawrence was 21-27 for 272 yards and four touchdowns, Tee Higgins had three touchdowns on four catches, and Travis Etienne added 121 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Other ACC odds include:

Miami (-12.5) vs. UAB

UNC (-16) vs. Syracuse

Florida State (-11.5) vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville (-9) vs. Western Kentucky

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Duke

