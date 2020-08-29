|
Vegas odds on Clemson-Wake Forest
|Saturday, August 29, 2020 8:55 AM- -
It's getting closer and closer to the start of the college football season.
Vegas has released their latest betting odds on various games and Clemson was tabbed as a 32-point road favorite over Wake Forest on September 12.
Last season, Clemson dominated Wake Forest 52-3 on Senior Day inside Death Valley. During the victory, Trevor Lawrence was 21-27 for 272 yards and four touchdowns, Tee Higgins had three touchdowns on four catches, and Travis Etienne added 121 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Other ACC odds include:
Miami (-12.5) vs. UAB
UNC (-16) vs. Syracuse
Florida State (-11.5) vs. Georgia Tech
Louisville (-9) vs. Western Kentucky
Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Duke