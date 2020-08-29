Vegas odds on Clemson-Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's getting closer and closer to the start of the college football season.

Vegas has released their latest betting odds on various games and Clemson was tabbed as a 32-point road favorite over Wake Forest on September 12.

Last season, Clemson dominated Wake Forest 52-3 on Senior Day inside Death Valley. During the victory, Trevor Lawrence was 21-27 for 272 yards and four touchdowns, Tee Higgins had three touchdowns on four catches, and Travis Etienne added 121 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Other ACC odds include:

Miami (-12.5) vs. UAB

UNC (-16) vs. Syracuse

Florida State (-11.5) vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville (-9) vs. Western Kentucky

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Duke