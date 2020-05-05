Two Tigers ranked in Mel Kiper's 2021 Big Board

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

We all know everyone has missed Mel Kiper Jr. since the 2020 NFL Draft finished up last month. Don't fret as Kiper is back with his initial 2021 NFL Big Board stuffed with his top 25 prospects including two Clemson players with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Justyn Ross. Lawrence was ranked No. 1 overall ahead two spots of Ohio State's Justin Fields (2nd rated QB). "You should know Lawrence by now," Kiper said. "As a true freshman in 2018, he threw for 347 yards with three touchdown passes in Clemson's rout of Alabama in the national title game. His sophomore season was a little bumpier; Lawrence threw five interceptions in his first three games before settling down and finishing with eight picks in 15 games. He also struggled throwing the ball in two College Football Playoff games, completing just 51.4% of his passes against Ohio State and LSU. Still, Lawrence has elite traits, and there aren't many 6-foot-6 quarterbacks who have the arm talent and athleticism that he has. Lawrence has all the tools to be the No. 1 pick in 2021." Ross was ranked No. 18 overall and fifth-best receiver of the elite prospects.

"Ross had a fantastic freshman season in 2018, catching 46 passes with nine touchdowns while averaging 21.7 yards per reception," Kiper said. "That included 301 total receiving yards and three touchdowns in Clemson's two College Football Playoff games. He was a little inconsistent last season, averaging just 13.1 yards per catch with eight TDs. Still, Ross has a high ceiling, and he could be the top wideout in the 2021 class. He has a huge frame. And with Tee Higgins off to the NFL, 2020 is the time for Ross to be the main man for the Tigers."