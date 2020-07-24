Two Tigers named to Maxwell Award watch list

TigerNet Staff by

The Maxwell Football Club announced Friday that Clemson running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have been named on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Lawrence, a 2018 Maxwell Award finalist, enters 2020 having completed 527-of-804 career passes for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 1,610 snaps in 30 career games (26 starts) … also enters 2020 with 967 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 163 career carries.

Etienne, a two-time Maxwell semifinalist and ACC Player of the Year, enters 2020 with 518 career carries for 4,038 yards (7.8 avg.) with a school- and ACC-record 56 rushing touchdowns plus 54 career receptions for 567 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 43 career games (30 starts).