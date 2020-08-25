Two Tigers named AP first-team All-America

TigerNet Staff by

The Associated Press named its preseason All-America team Tuesday and two Tigers made first-team.

Clemson offensive duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne earned the honors on a list that included selections from all 130 FBS programs.

Lawrence and Etienne were first-team AP preseason All-America in 2019 as well.

Lawrence enters his junior season with 6,945 passing yards and 66 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in action over each game of a 29-1 Clemson run.

Etienne is Clemson's all-time leading rusher (4,038 yards) with an ACC-best 56 rushing touchdowns and 60 total touchdowns.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25, which was unveiled Monday.