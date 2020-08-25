Two Tigers named AP first-team All-America
by - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12:42 PM
This duo is set to lead college football in 2020.
This duo is set to lead college football in 2020.

The Associated Press named its preseason All-America team Tuesday and two Tigers made first-team.

Clemson offensive duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne earned the honors on a list that included selections from all 130 FBS programs.

Lawrence and Etienne were first-team AP preseason All-America in 2019 as well.

Lawrence enters his junior season with 6,945 passing yards and 66 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in action over each game of a 29-1 Clemson run.

Etienne is Clemson's all-time leading rusher (4,038 yards) with an ACC-best 56 rushing touchdowns and 60 total touchdowns.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25, which was unveiled Monday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice
Kirk Herbstreit talks "asterisk" on season, College GameDay plans
Kirk Herbstreit talks "asterisk" on season, College GameDay plans
Levon Kirkland pens heartfelt letter to his former Steelers LB teammates
Levon Kirkland pens heartfelt letter to his former Steelers LB teammates
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week