Two Tigers make top tier of Sporting News' top CFB players

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence has gone back-to-back on his preseason No. 1 player status with the Sporting News.

The Heisman contender for the unpredictable season ahead is a winner with a unique skillset.

"Lawrence was the No. 1 player on this list last year," Sporting News college football writer Bill Bender said, "and he holds that label heading into this junior season. Lawrence is 25-1 as a starter, and he has led the Tigers to back-to-back College Football Playoff championship appearances. He shook off a slow start last season, and he has 66 TDs and 12 interceptions. Lawrence can run, too, and he has 10 rushing TDs to prove it.

"The skillset has led many to believe he’s the undisputed No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Will Lawrence put together the Heisman Trophy season to go with it?"

Travis Etienne rounds out the Clemson Tigers in the top-40 list at No. 8, which actually has the two-time ACC Player of the Year two spots lower than last year.

Three opponents from last year's Playoff opponents are in the top-5 with Ohio State's Justin Fields (2) and LSU products in CB Derek Stingley Jr. (4) and WR Ja'Marr Chase (5). The next-best from the ACC rounds out the top-10 with Miami DE Gregory Rousseau.

Both Lawrence and Etienne were named first-team All-America preseason by Athlon this week. They were joined by defensive tackle Tyler Davis (second team) and offensive tackle Jackson Carman (third team).