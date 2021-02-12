Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Not much of a surprise today as Trevor Lawrence was impressive in his nationally televised Pro Day. His workout was a top story in the sports world this morning as national media types, fans, and others discussed Lawrence's upcoming future in the NFL. Best of luck to Lawrence to his long career in the professional ranks.

Check out some of the reaction on Twitter below:

Guys, I think Trevor is still gonna go No. 1. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) February 12, 2021

Urban Meyer walking out of Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day pic.twitter.com/WHOuOfUYHE — Ryan Green (@RyanGreen1010XL) February 12, 2021

#1 pick!! Stop playing... Make that man play with 1 cleat on his left foot and he still #1... ???????????? #GoTigers — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) February 12, 2021

??BREAKING NEWS??



Trevor Lawrence is good at football — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) February 12, 2021

Sorry folks, but Trevor Lawrence already had his Pro Day in high school. https://t.co/YhkyJkvvby — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) February 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is Andrew Luck but he's more mobile, not as weird & doesn't have a neck beard — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) February 12, 2021

Lawrence throws to Cornell Powell on a sluggo and it was gorgeous...on time and accurate. But we already know he can throw — David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 12, 2021

The measurements are in for #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence



Official weigh in:

Height 6055 (6’5” 5/8)

Weight 213

Hand 10 even

Arm 31 4/8

Wing 78 2/8 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 12, 2021

Urban to Darrell as they walked out of the Clemson indoor practice facility... pic.twitter.com/stRPxooEq4 — Cap (@BoldCityCap) February 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence: "It was a good day considering it was kind of short notice. I prepared for a week in California." — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence on why he threw today: "Just to show I am no different than anyone else. I still want to do the process the right way." — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence says he can throw again 6-8 weeks after his surgery and then 4-5 month till full clearance. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 12, 2021

Ok for those who like to dig a bit, if Trevor Lawrence goes #1 in the draft....I’m wondering what other player or players were the #1 High School recruit then went on to be #1 pick in the draft. — Mike Golic (@golic) February 12, 2021

Fans of the NFL, keep your eyes on this kid out of Clemson. A little diamond in the rough many haven’t heard of named Trevor Lawrence. I’d take him in the top 7 rounds, personally. — Villainous Mentality (@ColeyMick) February 12, 2021

I need to talk to Trevor Lawrence about how he manages to play football and do these workouts and his hair doesn’t bother him and still looks good.



Please share your secret with us, Trevor. — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) February 12, 2021

One of the easiest 61-yard bombs I’ve ever seen. Trevor Lawrence has a natural deep ball. pic.twitter.com/ftUzRrkhvb — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) February 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence wore Jordan 1 cleats during his Pro Day workout ??



??: @ClemsonFB | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/rFTWzNJ7XH — Clemson Uniform Tracker (@ClemsonUniforms) February 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence was tossing DIMES at his pro day ??



(via @SlaterNFL)pic.twitter.com/z0ubvVrd3Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 12, 2021

Rece Davis: Did you notice Urban Meyer there?



Trevor Lawrence: ?? pic.twitter.com/HcDHOG0e2K — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 12, 2021

Urban Meyer with the Alpha move of standing right in front of Trevor Lawrence while he throws accomplishes two things. It sends a message to the other 31 teams and it also puts a little added pressure on the QB trying to showcase his skillset . pic.twitter.com/hVd7HP4umL — Austen Lane (@A_Train_92) February 12, 2021

Current odds for Trevor Lawrence to be the #1 pick in the NFL draft: -6000



A $100 bet would win $1.67 ??



(via @ClemsonFB)pic.twitter.com/75ztbxIcUM — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 12, 2021

I’d say Trevor Lawrence’s pro day was average overall for his standards and I bet he’s not satisfied. Doesn’t matter because he’s all #Jags — amazing arm talent, struggled red zone a little. Last pass off script was amazing. Just so elite. pic.twitter.com/x2XIw8Oopm — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 12, 2021

The phrase “generational quarterback” doesn’t mean anything at Clemson. They just roll the next one off the conveyer belt.



That said, there will never be a better thrower of the football here than Trevor Lawrence. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) February 12, 2021

A sight that still takes some getting used to: Urban Meyer, in Jaguars gear, chatting with Dabo Swinney watching Trevor Lawrence's pro day at Clemson. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) February 12, 2021