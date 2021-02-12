Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 12, Fri 12:03
Photo courtesy: David Platt/Clemson Athletics
Photo courtesy: David Platt/Clemson Athletics

Not much of a surprise today as Trevor Lawrence was impressive in his nationally televised Pro Day.

His workout was a top story in the sports world this morning as national media types, fans, and others discussed Lawrence's upcoming future in the NFL.

Best of luck to Lawrence to his long career in the professional ranks.

Check out some of the reaction on Twitter below:

