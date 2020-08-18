Trevor Lawrence tops college football in player rankings

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

By just about any measure you can find, Trevor Lawrence jumps off the page.

His physical attributes, skill and performance have all lined up from his high school career to a No. 1 QB ranking through college to a national title and a bunch of wins to his current status as a projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Pro Football Focus, focuses, on analytics and Lawrence more than holds his own there as well as their top player in college football.

"Players like Trevor Lawrence simply don't come around often," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "The Clemson quarterback produced a PFF grade above 90.0 in each of the last two years, which is something only Tua Tagovailoa managed to match. The best part? Lawrence did that as a true freshman and true sophomore.

"Lawrence earned 1.4 win shares (WAA) in his 2018 freshman season, which was a mile ahead of anything any other Power 5 true freshman has done in the PFF College era. His arm strength, mobility and pocket presence are all elite, and there really is nothing that he does poorly. Not only is Lawrence the best quarterback of this season, but he is also in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks we have ever seen."

Ohio State's Justin Fields checks in at No. 2 overall, while the next-best QB on Clemson's schedule is No. 11 in those rankings and Miami's D'Eriq King.

In the overall rankings, Travis Etienne is No. 5 to round out Clemson's top-50 reps.

"It isn’t a hot take to say Etienne should be in the conversation for the best running back in the history of college football," PFF says. "Over the last two seasons, the Clemson Tiger ranks first in rushing grade, broken tackles per attempt (0.35), yards after contact per attempt (4.7) and rate of carries resulting in a first down or touchdown (36.5%). On top of that, he’s been the most valuable non-quarterback in the country in that span."