Trevor Lawrence leads Heisman odds after season shakeup
by - Friday, August 21, 2020 10:27 AM
A Heisman Trophy is still scheduled to be awarded around the conclusion of a season involving six of the 10 FBS and three of the Power 5 conferences.

In this new college football landscape, Trevor Lawrence is a clear favorite to bring home the school's first Heisman with 2/1 odds, ahead of new Oklahoma starting QB Spencer Rattler (9/1), Miami's D'Eriq King (14/1), LSU's Myles Brennan (14/1) and Texas' Sam Ehlinger (14/1).

Offseason odds previously had him and Ohio State's Justin Fields neck-and-neck with Fields given a slight edge.

Travis Etienne is just outside the top-10 currently with 25/1 odds.

Clemson is slated to start its 11-game regular-season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

