Trevor Lawrence leads Heisman odds after season shakeup

TigerNet Staff by

A Heisman Trophy is still scheduled to be awarded around the conclusion of a season involving six of the 10 FBS and three of the Power 5 conferences.

In this new college football landscape, Trevor Lawrence is a clear favorite to bring home the school's first Heisman with 2/1 odds, ahead of new Oklahoma starting QB Spencer Rattler (9/1), Miami's D'Eriq King (14/1), LSU's Myles Brennan (14/1) and Texas' Sam Ehlinger (14/1).

Offseason odds previously had him and Ohio State's Justin Fields neck-and-neck with Fields given a slight edge.

Travis Etienne is just outside the top-10 currently with 25/1 odds.

Clemson is slated to start its 11-game regular-season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

#LSU QB Myles Brennan is tied for third in Heisman odds, per @betonline_ag.



His 14/1 odds aren’t exactly the 200/1 odds you would’ve gotten for Joe Burrow last year.



Trevor Lawrence has 2/1 odds. pic.twitter.com/3wCvZtz62R — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 20, 2020