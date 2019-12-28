Trevor Lawrence injured against OSU
Saturday, December 28, 2019
Trevor Lawrence injured against OSU

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the second quarter against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Update 1: Lawrence was holding his left shoulder while on the ground after a big hit by Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade. Targeting was called, and he was ejected for the remainder of the contest.

Update 2: Lawrence was seen by the trainers and then rushed off the field to the sidelines.

Update 3: Lawrence is sitting on the bench while Chase Brice is in the game.

Update 4: Lawrence was only out one play and amazingly is back in the game.

