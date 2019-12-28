|
Trevor Lawrence injured against OSU
|Saturday, December 28, 2019 9:45 PM- -
Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence was injured in the second quarter against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Update 1: Lawrence was holding his left shoulder while on the ground after a big hit by Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade. Targeting was called, and he was ejected for the remainder of the contest.
Update 2: Lawrence was seen by the trainers and then rushed off the field to the sidelines.
Update 3: Lawrence is sitting on the bench while Chase Brice is in the game.
Update 4: Lawrence was only out one play and amazingly is back in the game.
