Trevor Lawrence earns second-straight ACC weekly honor

TigerNet Staff by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

CO-QUARTERBACK – Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, So., QB, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing against the team for which he grew up cheering, Jurkovec led Boston College to a thrilling 31-30 overtime victory over Pitt • Finished 19-for-35 passing for 358 yards with three touchdowns plus one rushing score • His 25-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers in overtime proved to be the difference • Jurkovec’s 1,181 yards passing are the most by any BC quarterback over his first four games in school history • Also holds the record for the most completions (99) and passing touchdowns (8) over the first four games of any player in BC history.

CO-QUARTERBACK – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., QB, Cartersville, Ga.

Earned his second ACC Quarterback of the Week honor of the season after leading the Tigers to a 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami • Completed 29-of-41 passes, both season highs, for 292 yards with three touchdowns • Ran eight times for 34 yards with a rushing touchdown • Recorded his 17th career game with three-or-more passing touchdowns, which ranks second in school history.

RUNNING BACK – Michael Carter, North Carolina, Sr., RB, Navarre, Fla.

Averaged a school-record 12.6 yards per carry on his way to a career-high 214 rushing yards on 17 attempts and scored two rushing touchdowns in Saturday’s 56-45 win over Virginia Tech • First UNC back to go over 200 yards in a game since Elijah Hood had 220 against NC State in 2015 • Finished the afternoon with 251 all-purpose yards (214 rushing, 22 kick returns, 15 receiving).

RECEIVER – Zay Flowers, Boston College, So., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Named ACC Receiver of the Week for the second time after posting his second 100-yard receiving game with six receptions for 162 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Saturday’s 31-30 overtime win over Pitt • Tied a school record and became the first BC player with three receiving touchdowns in a game since Kelvin Martin at Holy Cross on Nov. 22, 1986 • First Eagle with multiple 100-yard receiving games in the same season since Kobay White in 2018.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Brian Anderson, North Carolina, Jr., C, Montgomery, Ala.

Anchored a UNC offensive line that surrendered only one sack to a Virginia Tech team that entered the game leading the nation in sacks • The Tar Heels piled up 399 rushing yards and 656 total yards – the fifth most in program history – in Saturday’s 56-45 win • Anderson had seven knockdown blocks and three pins to highlight his afternoon.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Patrick Jones II, Pitt, Sr., DE, Chesapeake, Va.

Continued to solidify his status as one of the top pass rushers in the country in Saturday’s 31-30 overtime loss at Boston College • Collected three sacks for losses totaling 40 yards • Now owns an ACC-best seven sacks on the season and ranks seventh nationally with an average of 1.40 sacks per game.

LINEBACKER – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, So., OLB, Syracuse, N.Y.

Making his first collegiate start, registered a game-high 11 tackles – including 4.5 tackles for loss – with a sack assist against Boston College • The single-game tackle-for-loss total is the highest by an ACC defender this year and is tied for the most nationally.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Bubba Bolden, Miami, Jr., S, Las Vegas, Nev.

Veteran safety’s game-high 10 tackles in Saturday night’s loss at top-ranked Clemson were one shy of his career high • Forced a fumble that was recovered by the Hurricanes, and added two blocked field goals on special teams.

SPECIALIST – Charlie Ham, Duke, R-Fr., Atlanta, Ga.

Registered 12 total points with a perfect kicking performance – 3-for-3 on PATs and 3-for-3 on field goals – in the Blue Devils’ 38-24 win at Syracuse on Saturday • Successful field goal attempts of 36, 45 and 21 yards.

ROOKIE – Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.

Recognized as ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time following his performance in Friday night’s 46-27 win over visiting Louisville • Amassed 313 yards of total offense (249 passing, 64 rushing) and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) • Only quarterback in the nation that has passed for 240 yards and rushed for 60 yards three times this season • Helped lead Georgia Tech to its highest point total since Oct. 25, 2018 – a span of 21 games • Led the Yellow Jackets back from a 21-7 deficit with less than two minutes to go in the first half • The 14-point deficit tied for the third largest that Georgia Tech has ever overcome in a victory and tied for the second largest the Jackets have overcome in an ACC win (behind only a 21-point deficit in a 41-38 win over Virginia in 1998).