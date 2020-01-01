Tim Tebow believes Clemson will play 'underdog card' against LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow correctly picked Clemson to defeat Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. However, I have a feeling that he will pick for the SEC Tigers coming up during game week. I guess we will see shortly. Tebow understands that Clemson can play the underdog role (-5.5) to their advantage against LSU despite being defending National Champions and being part of the title game in four of the last five seasons. "Emotions and momentum and edges are a real thing, and it's something I feel like I've been a part of," Tebow told Sporting News. "I've seen it over and over and over again. It doesn't mean that a terrible team can beat a great team, but if the gap isn't that big and you are playing with a chip on your shoulder, it's absolutely real." Tebow knows that Dabo Swinney will have his team fired up for the title matchup with LSU. "That's one of the things Dabo does so well," he said. "He gets his team to peak and to play free and play with momentum and play even above what they thought they could. Dabo will absolutely use that in this game. I think they will play free, and I think that the underdog card is real."