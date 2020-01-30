Tigers tie program-record with 8 All-ACC academic selections

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its annual All-ACC Academic Team on Thursday, with members of Clemson’s 14-1 ACC Championship squad accounting for a program-record-tying eight selections, in Justin Foster, Trevor Lawrence, Diondre Overton, Sean Pollard, James Skalski, Chad Smith, Will Spiers and K'Von Wallace. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. After meeting those prerequisites, athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. The eight members selected have already accounted for a combined six degrees from Clemson, including both an undergraduate and Master’s degree earned by Smith and undergraduate degrees earned by Overton, Pollard, Skalski and Wallace. Among Clemson’s eight selections are five repeat honorees. The 2019 selection was the third of Pollard’s career, making him one of only 17 players in school history to be an All-ACC Academic Team honoree at least three times. Lawrence, Skalski, Spiers and Wallace all earned their second career selections.

The selections of Foster, Overton and Smith all represented their first career All-ACC Academic Team honors. Overton and Smith both accomplished the feat in the midst of graduate studies in 2019.

Five of the players selected — Lawrence, Pollard, Smith, Spiers and Wallace — were ambassadors with Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey program, which cultivates leadership in football student-athletes through personal growth, life skills and professional development.

Duke led all schools with 11 selections, followed by Virginia (10), Clemson (8), Boston College (6), Syracuse (6), Virginia Tech (6), Louisville (5), Pitt (5), Wake Forest (5), Georgia Tech (3), NC State (3), Miami (2), North Carolina (2) and Florida State (1).

All-ACC Academic Selections

Justin Foster DE Jr. Construction Science and Management

Trevor Lawrence QB So. Marketing

Diondre Overton WR Gr. Athletic Leadership

Sean Pollard OL Sr. History

James Skalski LB *Jr. Communication

Chad Smith LB *Gr. Communication, Technology and Society

Will Spiers P *Jr. Construction Science and Management

K'Von Wallace S Sr. Communication