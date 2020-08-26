|
Swinney updates latest on Justyn Ross' football future
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is seeing good signs and hoping for the best for Justyn Ross' football future.
Ross had offseason surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine and was ruled out for the 2020 season.
"All I can tell you is he looks amazing. It just makes heart feel good every day I’m watching him over there running," Swinney said Wednesday. "He’s running. Catching balls -- tennis balls and working on his craft. He’s doing everything he’s allowed to do. I’m just really thankful that he’s progressing like he is and I’m just hopeful. That’s all I can say. Hopeful and prayerful -- he’ll have his next big meeting late December or early January. He’s going to have to go back to Pittsburgh (and meet with a doctor) and that will be a big one."
Swinney and the 2019 All-ACC and 2018 freshman All-American receiver are optimistic currently.
"He’s ahead of where he hoped he would be and progressing well," said Swinney. "That’s the only update I can give you and we’re all just keeping our fingers crossed that he will keep progressing. If you ask him how he feels, he’ll say, ‘I feel great.’ I don’t think that’s a bad thing."