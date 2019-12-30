Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON - Clemson and Ohio St. played one of the most thrilling - and physical - playoff games Saturday in the Tigers' 29-23 over the Buckeyes. Trevor Lawrence missed a play after targeting, Tee Higgins missed most of the first half after getting his helmet knocked off in the first quarter, and several other players dealt with injuries in the contest. Head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Monday if everybody was ok and he said even the coaches were sore. "Oh, there ain't nobody okay," Swinney said. "Are you kidding me? We just came out of a 15-round bout. Coaches are sore. We're all sore. Everybody is beat up. That was an unbelievable game." However, the Tigers came back from a 16-0 deficit to win the game and Swinney said everybody should available for the National Championship against LSU in two weeks. "But again, our guys finished. Everybody who got hurt came back. It was just unbelievable to watch," Swinney said. "Everybody will be ready to go on the 13th, that's for sure, but today everybody -- I hope everybody is still asleep. Like I said, long flight, getting back, and players are off today and tomorrow just to recover, and we'll get back with them on Wednesday."