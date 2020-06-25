Sporting News names two Tigers first-team All-America

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's dynamic offensive backfield duo had two Tigers named preseason first-team All-America by Sporting News on Thursday. Trevor Lawrence earned the nod at QB. "The 6-6, 220-pound junior is 25-1 as the starting quarterback for the Tigers," SN's Bill Bender writes. "He's led Clemson to back-to-back College Football Playoff championship appearances, and that comes with 66 TDs and 12 interceptions. To top it off, he has 10 rushing TDs. The only thing missing is a Heisman Trophy — and Lawrence is sure to be among the favorites." Travis Etienne leads the way at running back nationally.

"The dynamic running back averages 7.8 yards per carry for his career," Bender said, "and he's scored a TD once every 9.3 carries. Etienne also became more active in the receiving game last season."

Etienne took second-team postseason All-America honors from Sporting News last year.