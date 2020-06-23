LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #83 'Clemson-UGA uniforms in 1969'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's color photo gives us a good look at how the old style football uniforms looked the last year they were used, 1969 (Clemson lost 30-0 vs. UGA and finished 4-6 overall, 3-3 ACC).

The following year the tiger paw uniforms were introduced.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]