John Swofford announces timeline for retirement as ACC commish
by - Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:32 AM
ACC commissioner John Swofford announced a timeline for his retirement on Thursday.

Swofford said he will retire in June 2021, as first reported by the News & Observer.

Swofford, 71, has been the ACC's commissioner since 1997. Per a news release, Swofford will stay on until a successor is installed for the league.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford in a news release. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

He was previously the athletic director at North Carolina from 1980-1997.

The ACC had seven members in football when Swofford took over in 1980. The conference added a football championship game in 2005 with Boston College's addition along with Virginia Tech and Miami the year prior. The league added Syracuse and Pittsburgh for the 2013 season and swapped Maryland for Louisville in 2014.

He also oversaw Notre Dame joining as the ACC's 15th team in all sports but football in 2012 and establishing a rotation of games each season with the Fighting Irish on the gridiron.

The league launched its long-awaited television network in August of 2019.

Per a news release, the ACC has won 92 national team titles in 19 of the league’s 27 sponsored sports during Swofford's tenure thus far.

Statement from Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich:

"John has been the bedrock of the ACC. The years of his tenure have seen tremendous success and growth. The student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans of the ACC have been the beneficiary of his outstanding leadership. The entire Clemson family wish John and Nora the best, as they begin their next chapter."

Statement from Clemson University President Jim Clements:

“The ACC has been blessed to have John Swofford as its Commissioner for the past 20-plus years. He is a true gentleman, with unparalleled character and integrity. Through his strategic vision and his leadership, the ACC has seen tremendous growth and incredible success and is extremely well-positioned for the future.”

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 TigerNet News
spacer 1st indication that 2020 is turning around...
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 GWPTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 classof1994®
spacer Glory hallelujah !!!!
 BigCUFan®
spacer Any chance we can move this up a year?
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: Any chance we can move this up a year?
 jom29620
spacer Re: Any chance we can move this up a year?
 jom29620
spacer can't wait for his son to take over!***
 Willmo®
spacer Finally some good news
 Oculicious
spacer I faxed a copy of my thread to him yesterday afternoon
 GWPTiger®
spacer Is there any fan base besides UNC that is sorry to see this happen?
 OrangeATL
spacer Is there any fan base besides UNC that is sorry to see this happen?
 OrangeATL
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 JayDyches
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 tigerdave2®
spacer don't go away mad....just go away.***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 tigerdave2®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 The Mole®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 Tigers Rule®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 Tigers Rule®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 JIMARTI®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: John Swofford to announce timeline for retirement as ACC commish
 CUnext
spacer Awww...so much for UNC's comeback***
 homeslice1479®
spacer I don't know who will replace Dooshie, but whoever it is
 76er®
