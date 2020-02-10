Isaiah Simmons projected as high as top-3 in pre-Combine mock drafts
Isaiah Simmons could be a second-straight top-5 pick from Brent Venables' defense.
The NFL combine invites are out and we're one step closer to April's NFL draft in Las Vegas.

NBC's Rotoworld has Isaiah Simmons pegged the highest of its peers this week, sending Simmons to a No. 3 selection in Detroit.

"I refuse to list Simmons as a linebacker – he’s a defensive weapon," Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom said. "You don’t draft him to play a traditional off-ball role. You draft him to move him all over the place, erase opponents, and tick off opposing offensive coordinators."

Rotoworld's projection has Tee Higgins going at No. 22 and the Buffalo Bills.

CBS Sports projects Simmons as the No. 4 pick to the New York Giants, as well as SB Nation. CBS doesn't feature a projection for Higgins, while SB Nation also has Higgins going to Buffalo.

A Bleacher Report mock is the highest on Higgins, at No. 13 to Indianapolis, with Simmons slipping to the Carolina Panthers at No. 7.

A top-5 pick for Simmons would be a second-straight top-5 selection from Brent Venables' defense (Clelin Ferrell, No. 4 to Oakland in 2019).

