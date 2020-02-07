BREAKING

Clemson NFL combine invites announced
by - Correspondent - Friday, February 7, 2020 4:29 PM
Clemson NFL combine invites announced

The NFL officially announced the NFL combine invites on Friday.

Clemson had seven on the list: Tremayne Anchrum, Tee Higgins, Tanner Muse, Isaiah Simmons, John Simpson, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace.

Clemson having seven reps ties for the 11th most nationally. LSU leads the way with 16 going.

The event will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 23-March 2 (Televised on NFL Network).

Tentative Combine workout schedule:

» Thursday, Feb 27: TE, QB, WO (Higgins)

» Friday, Feb 28: PK, ST, OL, RB (Anchrum, Simpson)

» Saturday, Feb 29: DL, LB (Simmons)

» Sunday, Mar 1: DB (Wallace, Muse, Terrell)

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
TV channel, kickoff time announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
TV channel, kickoff time announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
Clemson ranks low in ESPN returning production metric
Clemson ranks low in ESPN returning production metric
Show your Clemson pride in Spirit Blitz
Show your Clemson pride in Spirit Blitz
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week