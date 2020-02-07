Clemson NFL combine invites announced

Clemson had seven on the list: Tremayne Anchrum, Tee Higgins, Tanner Muse, Isaiah Simmons, John Simpson, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace.

Clemson having seven reps ties for the 11th most nationally. LSU leads the way with 16 going.

The event will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 23-March 2 (Televised on NFL Network).

Tentative Combine workout schedule: